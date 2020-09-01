Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has seen a great opportunity to get a government job. DRDO has taken out applications for many posts, candidates who are willing to apply for these posts, they should first download and read the notification through the official website or the following link. Let us know that these recruitments are going to be for the posts of Research Associates (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). With this, now you can make sure that you are ready for the government job sitting at home only on Safalta.com.

Educational qualification:

The minimum educational qualification of the candidates has been determined differently according to different posts. For more information, see the candidate notifications.

Post Details:

Name of the posts:

DRDO Research Associates (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Number of posts: Total 10 posts Important Date: Last date for submission of application form: September 15, 2020

Age Range:

The maximum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is fixed at 28 and 35 years according to the post.

How to apply:

First of all, the candidates visit the official website of Defense Research and Development Organization https://www.drdo.gov.in/careers or download and read the notification given in this news. After that download and fill the given application form. For further information, see the following notification.

Selection Process: The selection of candidates for these posts will be done through tests and interviews.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.