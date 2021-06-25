Grandfather electrocuted, two critical after coming in contact with live wire in Odisha

By WCE 1

Nabrangpur: Grandfather was electrocuted to death while two others sustained burn injuries after they accidentally came in contact with a live wire at Pradhaniguda village under Papadahandi block of Nabrangpur district.

Police said the accident took place around 5 pm on Thursday, when one Laibon Ged was moving out for fishing. When his fishing net came in contact with live wire and got electrocuted.

Seeing Laibon on the ground, his grandson and granddaughter ran towards him to save him when they got critical burn injuries.

On witnessing the incident, the villagers diffused the wire from the electric pole. They rescued all of them to the Papadahandi Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctors declared Laibon to be brought dead.

The police reached the spot and have registered a case.

