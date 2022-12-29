Grand Finale of KIIT Nanhipari today

Bhubaneswar: The grand Finale of the 20th edition of the KIIT Nanhipari contest will be held today in the KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar. According to the organisers, the finale will be a grand affair with flashy lights, magnificent stage and big names from the glamour industry.

Competitions are going on in the KIIT premises from last Tuesday among the participants who have come from different States. It is to be noted that the contest could not take place in the last two years due to the pandemic. And hence the participants as well as everyone related to the contest are excited.

Girls in the age group of 15 to 17 have taken part in the audition of the said contest. Yesterday, during the semi-final of the contest KISS and KIIT founder Dr Achyuta Samanta attended the contest and encouraged the participants.

In KIIT Nanhipari a total Rs 41.50 award amount have been kept to be awarded. The winner will get Rs 3 lakh monetary amount and if she would study in KIIT she will avail 100 percent fee discount. That means in total she will take benefit of Rs 18 lakh.

Similarly, the first runners up will get Rs 1 lakh monetary award and if she studies in KIIT she will get discount up to Rs 9 lakh while the second runners up will get Rs 50,000 and appropriate discount if she would take admission in KIIT.

This year the special attraction of Nanhipari is Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi, Femina Miss India 2020 first Runner up Manya Singh, Miss Diva Supranational India Pragya Ayyagari, Olympian Dutee Chand, Actress Archita Sahu and Fashion designer Sanlisa Patel.

Beauty and brains put together define Nanhipari – a perfect blend of intellect, style, persona, and elegance. The one its kind beauty pageant for young girls is not just a beauty pageant, but a real talent hunt.

From its humble beginning in 2001 in a remote corner of Keonjhar district of Odisha – KIIT Nanhipari- Little Miss India has come a long way in establishing itself as one of the most coveted pageants in the country.

Patronized by the great visionary, social activist and educationist, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS, today the Nanhipari has become a national event. It nurtures young girls into the confident women of tomorrow.

Once selected for the Grand Finale, the contestants are given proper grooming sessions and workshops with the experts. Precisions are completely professional and at par with other beauty pageants.

The purpose of KIIT Nanhipari is to build an institution and a tradition dedicated for nurturing talented young minds of the country. Through this successful platform those teenagers get myriad of exposure; they gain experience, confidence to be young leaders of tomorrow.