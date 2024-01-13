Gramya bank loot in Pipili of Odisha, miscreants cut off CCTV connection

Pipili: There has been a gramya bank loot in Pipili block of Odisha said reports, that miscreants have cut off the CCTV connection.

According to reports, the incident took place in Satyabadi block in Puri District of Odisha. The thief broke the gate of the bank late at night and committed the theft.

There is information that the wire of the CCTV camera had been cut. At the scene of the incident, the police are still investigating.

It is not yet clear how much money was looted from the bank. Detailed reports awaited.

