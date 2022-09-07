Graham Staines: Orissa High Court rejects bail plea of Dara Singh

Cuttack: Orissa High Court has rejected the bail plea of Dara Singh, the prime accused in Graham Staines murder case.

It is noteworthy that, Dara Singh and three other accused in Father Arul Das murder case have also not been allowed bail. Further the Court has ordered three of the accused to surrender with immediate effect.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that, all the four have been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the Graham Staines murder case. It has been over 20 years since the Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons were burnt to death by a mob in Odisha.

Staines and his two sons Philip and Timothy were burnt to death January 22, 1999, while they were sleeping in their station wagon in front of a church at Manoharpur village in Keonjhar district.

A total of 18 people, including Dara Singh, were arrested for their involvement in the dreaded crime.

However, Budhhadeb Nayak, who was most wanted in the case, was absconding following the incident. Nayak was nabbed from his residence at Nischitapur village under Thakurmunda police limits in Mayurbhanj district. The CBI had conducted raid at his house after getting information about his presence, said sources.

In 2003, a designated CBI court here had sentenced Dara Singh to death and 12 others to life. However, the Orissa High Court commuted Singh’s death sentence to life imprisonment in 2005.

In 2011, the Supreme Court upheld Orissa high court’s life imprisonment to Singh and his accomplice Mahendra Hembram.