Graduates can apply for CBI jobs; July 15 is the last date to apply

Good news for the candidates dreaming for jobs at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Several vacancies will be filled in CBI. Post of Consultants will be filled up soon.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before July 15, 2020.

Here are the details:

Name of the posts: Consultants

Educational Qualification: Graduation Degree.

Experience: The applicant should have an experience of 10 years in investigation and prosecution of criminal cases in court of law.

Place of appointment: Karnataka, Hyderabad.

Monthly Salary: Rs. 40,000

Last date of application: July 15, 2020

How to apply: Candidates have to fill the application form and submit the same along with relevant supporting documents. All these needed to be sent to the “Head of Zone, Central Bureau of Investigation, Hyderabad Zone, 3rd Floor, Kendriya Sadan, Sultan Bazaar, Koti, Hyderabad-500095” through a registered/speed post.

Applicant can Click here to see the notification and other details.

Applicant can Click here for the official website.