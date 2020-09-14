Graduate Candidates apply for this govt job to get salary as per 7th Pay Commission Pay Scale

Did you lose your job during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic? Well, there is a great opportunity for you to get a government job now. Tripura Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the vacant posts of Police Sub Inspector.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 sub-inspector posts will be recruited for the candidates. Complete information regarding selection and application is available in the notification issued on the official website tpsc.gov.in (click on the link given below).

A total of 22 vacancies are to be filled on which the finally selected candidates will be hired on the basis of Level 10 Pay Matrix 7th CPC of Rs 34,700. Full details of the pay scale are also available in the notification.

As per the notification, graduate candidates in any stream from a recognized university or college can apply for recruitment to these posts.

The age limit for application is 21 to 28 years. Age will be calculated based on 01 January 2020.

For general / OBC category candidates, the application fee is fixed at Rs 150 while for all other reserved category candidates, the application fee is fixed at Rs 100.

The application process which has started from September 10 will continue till October 5.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to go through the notification and get more details about the vacancy.