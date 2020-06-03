Bhubneswar: Students of the Government schools in Odisha will be given the ration cost of the Mid-Day-Meal (MDM). The MDM State Nodal officer wrote to the District Collectors of the state today in this regard.

As per the letter, the students will get the amount meant for March 16 to June 13. An amount of Rs 479 to be given to each of the primary student while Rs 717 will be provided to each of the Upper Primary students. The amount will be sent to the bank account of their parents.