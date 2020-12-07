govt offices odisha to close bharat bandh

Govt Offices in Odisha to Remain shut Tomorrow for Bharat Bandh

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: All the government offices in the State will remain shut tomorrow due to Bharat Bandh, said a tweet by the I & PR Department of Odisha. However, emergency services will be unhampered during the bandh.

The notice said, at a time when the public transport in the state is yet to resume to the full extent in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the bandh is likely to affect the public transport service.

Keeping this in view, the State government decided to shut all government offices on Tuesday for Bharat Bandh.

However, the order also mentioned that all the emergency services will continue.

