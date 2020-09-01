Bhubaneswar: The state government and sub-ordinate offices in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 50 per cent staff strength during the month of September.

It further stated that offices throughout the state will remain closed on Saturdays.

“The Departments/Head of Offices in Bhubanesvvar and Cuttack may decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend office. However, essential offices/services such as SRC and OSDMA offices, police, fire services. health services. municipal services will function with full strength,” it added.

The officers/staff, who have been provided wah VPN shall work from home. when not assigned roster duty. “They must be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature.at short notice and be available on telephone at all times,” it said.

Administrative departments will decide about the scale of operations in subordinate and field offices, it added.

All the precautionary measures issued by the government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 shall be strictly followed by the Department as well as the employees. In case of any detection of COVID caases among the employees, the concerned office will follow the protocol issued by the Department.