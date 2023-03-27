Govt offices in Khordha dist to remain closed on March 29 for Ashokastami

Bhubaneswar: All the State government offices will remain closedon March 29, 2023 (Wednesday) for Ashokastami. The Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Division, Cuttack, Odisha issued notification in this regard on Monday.

The Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Division, Cuttack has been please to declare the Local Holiday of onw day for the calendar year, 2023 for Khordha District on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday) on the occasion of Ashokastami. As per this notification all the Governemnt offices in the Khordha District will remain closed, said the notification issued by the Office of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Division, Cuttack.