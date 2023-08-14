Govt offices in Bhubaneswar illuminated with tricolor ahead of Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: With Independence Day just hours away, the government offices and administrative buildings in Odisha’s Capital City were seen in coloured lights.

Different offices like Lok Seva Bhawan (the State Secretariat), Odisha Assembly, office of the Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department, East Coast Railway Headquarters Building at Rail Sadan, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Kharavel Bhavan, Bayanika and several others reflected the Tricolor through lights.

This apart, the statues of some great personalities installed at different locations of the city and major other points of the city were seen decked up with tricolour lights attracting the people.

India will proudly celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15 (tomorrow) with the theme “Nation First, Always First,” an integral part of the broader “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” Celebration.