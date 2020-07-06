Khordha: Drugs and medical supplies for government sale were found floating in sewage drains of Jatani town under Khordha district of Odisha.

This incident has taken place in Raja bazaar area of Jatani town.

According to sources, some locals in Raja Bazar area had gone to check the construction of a newly built drain in the area. They were quite shocked to find medical drugs and supplies flushed into the main drain.

Upon checking the medical supplies, it was found that the medicines were well within their expiry limit. Hence the locals went to the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) and complained about the matter.

However, the CDMO refused to give any opinion on the issue. The locals have demanded a proper inquiry by the district administration and other officials.