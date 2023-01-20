Govt making efforts to develop Odisha as a global hotspot for tourists: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said his government is making concerted efforts to develop Odisha as a global hotspot for tourists.

The state government is making concerted efforts to develop Odisha as a global hotspot of tourists, provide livelihoods and employment opportunities, and make the state attractive for investors, Patnaik said while inaugurating the International Craft Summit in Jajpur through a virtual platform.

“We are developing mechanisms for holistic development of our tourism, handloom, and handicrafts sector. We have put in place various policies such as state tourism policy, handicraft policy, apparel, and technical textiles policy,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said the state government is also opening art galleries at different places, organizing heritage walks, and taking many other initiatives to promote tourism and culture.

Stating that it is a historic occasion for Odisha, Patnaik said Jajpur was the ancient capital of Odisha. With its existing assets of religious tourism, urban tourism, and Buddhist tourism, it has the potential to be a major tourist hub. The cultural heritage of Jajpur is reflected in its vibrant art forms, he added.

Speaking on the cultural splendor of the state, the Chief Minister said Odisha is an illustrious land of immaculate art and crafts. Its civilizational journey is a journey of artistic culture.

“The artistic skills of our craftsmen are reflected in numerous ways. You can find it in our temples, our sculptures, Buddhist shrines, hand-woven clothes, patta paintings, wood works, metal works…everywhere. Every village and every lane of Odisha exhibits some form of art or craft. The soul of Odisha lives in our art, craft, music, and culture,” he stated.

International delegates from 15 countries have arrived in Jajpur to engage with local artisans and other stakeholders. Four UN agencies and five UNESCO creative cities have partnered with the Jajpur district to realize this ambitious and forward-looking event on behalf of the state government.