Govt land illegally sold in Banki area of Cuttack District! Watch

Cuttack: The residents of a village in Cuttack district of Odisha have alleged that the tehsildar of the concerned area with the help of a few junior officers helped in the illegal sale of some government lands. The allegation was brought by the villagers of Nateri under the Baideswar Revenue Circle in Banki Tahsil of the district. The matter was also later complained to the Revenue Department secretary and Cuttack Collector and thus inquiry was made by Banki Sub Collector.

The villagers of Nateri have alleged that government lands have been sold out to private individuals by taking help of the Revenue Inspector, Record Keeper and Data Entry Operator. Even permanent ROR have been issued in favour of these sales of Govt lands.

Further, it has been complained that the persons who had bought these said lands, have already re-sold it to others at high price. The villagers complained that the Tehsildar took initiative to sell these lands with the help of other Govt officers. The lands that have been sold out are meant for schools, playgrounds and way leading to the pond.

It has been alleged that the said illegal sale of Govt lands started with the land in the Nateri Mouza near the RI office of Baideswara. Then, the villagers sought information regarding this under Right to Information (RTI). However, no information was given by the office of the Tehsildar in this regard. However, the information regarding these lands was known from the ‘Bhulekh’ website of the Revenue Department. Later, it was checked how much land has been illegally sold.

It has been alleged that on holidays the planning for these illegal sales are made at the Computer room of the Tehsildar office. First, it is searched that in which area how much land can be sold along with its category. Then, a list is prepared that has names of the dalals who would sell the lands. Then, the lands are sold to others through the dalals in high price.

The villagers have complained that Baideswar RI Circle in Nateri Mouza Govt khata no. 279 plot no. 384 total area 24 acres and 48 decimals. Out of this total land, 9 acres 56 decimal was sold to one person and 5 acres 13 decimal sold to another person after showing it in khata no. 58. Also, ROR has been issued from Tehsildar office for these sales. The villagers have raised question that how come the lands near Nateri Primary school and temple of the goddess could be sold to private individuals.

As per reports, revenue settlement has not been made for lands under Banki Tehsil since 1962. And some govt officials have sold these lands in crores to others taking benefit of this.

Besides, it has also been complained that RORs have been issued to private individuals in 202-22 for some govt lands in Kendupalli, Malisahi and Khajuripada where land cost is Rs 4 lakh for 1 decimal.

After the land scam came to the notice of the public, villagers of Nateri complained the matter to Cuttack Collector, Revenue Dept secretary and Banki Sub Collector. They sought intervention of the higher authorities so that the ownership of the said Govt lands meant for school, playground and forest area should be returned back. Yet, as Banki Tehsildar did not cooperate they lodged complaint against him at Banki Police Station.

Then, after getting directive from the Revenue Dept secretary and Cuttack collector, Banki Sub collector conducted an inquiry. It was during the inquiry found that land scam had been made in sale of Govt lands. However, the concerned Tehsildar suspended the Data Entry Operator to prove him guilt free. However, people have raised allegations that why the chief authority was not brought under scanner during the inquiry. The villagers have sought stringent action against dalals and govt officers who are involved in the illegal sale of govt lands.