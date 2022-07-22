Govt Doctor in Sundargarh under vigilance scanner

Sundargarh: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday apprehended the (Ayush) Medical Officer of Gairabahal Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Sundergarh district while demanding and accepting a bribe.

The (Ayush) Medical Officer has been identified as Sarada Prasanna Behera.

Acting on a tip-off, the Odisha anti-corruption team laid a trap against Sarada while demanding and accepting cash of Rs.4,000/- from an auto Driver of Sundargarh. Earlier on July 17, the Auto Rickshaw, in which the Passengers were traveling, met an accident and both the passengers as well as the driver were injured.

Following this, the Auto Driver took them to nearby Gairabahal PHC, Behera asked for Rs 12,000/- from the Auto Driver as a bribe, and threatened to intimate the local police otherwise which would lead to the cancellation of his driving license (DL). Later, the driver paid Rs 8000 bribe to the doctor on the same day.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Dr Behera and seized.

A case has been registered in this connection with Rourkela Vigilance under section 7 of The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway against Sarada.