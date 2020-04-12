Govt Cancels Capital Foundation Day Celebration This Year Due To Covid-19 Crisis

By KalingaTV Bureau
30

Bhubaneswar: The celebration of the Capital Foundation Day has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak informed the Capital Day Celebration Committee via a press release today.

The celebration of the Capital Foundation Day was scheduled for tomorrow, i.e. 13th April. It has been cancelled keeping in mind the lock down and the social distance practices.

The Capital Day Celebration Committee in collaboration with the state government and Khurda district administration, commemorates the foundation stone laying day.

It conducts various events on April 13 every year and has been doing so since many years.

This year the committee has decided not too have any celebration as the state is facing the threat of this dangerous pandemic and the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha is highest in Bhubaneswar.

