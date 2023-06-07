Govt appoints Justice Pramath Parnaik as Chairman of OREAT

Odisha government has appointed retired judge Justice Pramath Patnaik as the Chairperson of the Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (OREAT).

By Subadh Nayak 0
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has appointed retired judge Justice Pramath Patnaik as the first Chairperson of the Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (OREAT).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 45 and in consultation with the Chief Justice of High Court of Orissa as required under sub-section (2) of section 46 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the State Government do hereby appoint Justice Pramath Patnaik (Retired Judge) as the Chairperson of the Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (OREAT) with effect from the date on which he assumes the office after completion of the tenure of the incumbent Chairperson of OREAT on 30.06.2023,” said a notification issued by the Housing & Urban Development department.

