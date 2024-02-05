Governor Raghubar Das praises Odisha Government while speaking in Assembly
Upon his arrival at the Assembly, he was accorded the Guard of Honour. This was his first-ever speech at the Odisha Assembly
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly started on Monday with the address of the newly appointed Governor of Odisha. Upon his arrival at the Assembly, he was accorded the Guard of Honour. This was his first-ever speech at the Odisha Assembly, said reliable reports.
The following important points were put forward in his speech today:
- Raghubar Das praised the Odisha Government for the success of the Shree Jagannath Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa in Puri which was done at a cost of Rs. 800 Crores.
- The Government was further praised for the betterment of the transport facilities through LACCMI bus services scheme.
- He praised and thanked the State government for the SAMALEI project at the cost of Rs. 200 crores.
- He highlighted the Lingaraj Temple development project and praised the work which cost Rs. 280 crore.
- He called “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha” concept as unique and highly effective. The scheme has been highly effective in the progress and development of the rural areas.
- There has been a revolutionary development and inclusion of the youth in Odisha through the Nua-O program and praised the Government for this.
- He further praised the Government for the upkeep and development of the Odia language through Utkal Samilani and World Odia Language Conference which is presently underway in Bhubaneswar.
- There has been a revolutionary development in the administrative machinery of the state with the 5T transformation and the Mo Sarkar initiative. This has helped people to connect better with the Government.
- Odisha has produced food and grains of around 141.36 lakh Metric Tonnes in the year 2022-23 whereas it was only 55.35 lakh metric tonnes in 2000-01.
- The Governor further said that the Government has effectively managed to maintain a proper state of law and order.