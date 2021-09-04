Governor Ganeshi Lal & CM Naveen Patnaik congratulate Pramod Bhagat for winning Odisha’s first gold in either of Olympics or Paralympics

Bhubaneswar: Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Pramod Bhagat for winning Odisha’s first gold in either of Olympics or Paralympics on Saturday.

Pramod Bhagat, a native of Odisha’s Bargarh district, clinched the gold medal in the badminton men’s singles (SL3) final match of the Tokyo Paralympics Games. He defeated Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the summit clash.

Bhagat gold medal is India’s first-ever gold medal in the badminton Paralympics Games. This is also Odisha’s first gold in either of Olympics or the Paralympics.

“This win (Pramod Bhagat’s win) will be etched in the hearts of every Indian,” said Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal in a Twitter post.

Hon’ble Governor congratulates ace para shuttler and World Champion @PramodBhagat83 for winning a historic #gold at the #Paralympics,Tokyo. “This win will be etched in the hearts of every Indian”, said Hon’ble Governor. pic.twitter.com/rqXADXO6Cc — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) September 4, 2021

Likewise, Odisha CM said, “Golden moment! Congratulations to Odisha’s icon Pramod Bhagat for winning the first Gold medal of the country in para-badminton of Tokyo 2020. Your win has made the entire country proud. Best wishes for your bright future,” said Patnaik.

The Sports & Youth Services Department of the State Government also congratulated Bhagat by calling him the ‘Golden Boy of Odisha.’ His medal is Odisha’s first gold in either of Olympics or the Paralympics, it said.

! #PramodBhagat has done it. The World Champion wins a #Gold at the #Paralympics. #Odisha‘s first gold in either of #Olympics or Paralympics. Thank you for making the fly high at Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/IQwEqVHWjy — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) September 4, 2021

Manoj Sarkar of India also won a bronze medal in the same event by beating Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the third-place play-off.

With Bhagat and Manoj’s medals, the medal tally of India rose to 17. Currently, India is ranked 26th in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.