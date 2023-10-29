New Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das to arrive in Puri tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Governor-Designate Raghubar Das will arrive in Odisha tomorrow, official sources said.

As per information, Das will reach Puri via Puroshattam Express train in the morning. He will offer prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri at around 10 am.

On Tuesday, he will visit Linagaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and offer his prayers. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan at 11.45 am after his visit.

President Droupadi Murmu had appointed him as the Governor of Odisha, replacing Ganeshi Lal on October 18

Notably, Das has served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. He became the first non-tribal Chief Minister. He has been actively involved in politics for many years, having been elected to the Bihar and Jharkhand assembly five times. From 1995 to 2019, he represented the Jamsedpur East assembly seat.

Das was born in Bhalubasa on May 3, 1955. His father worked as a laborer in Jamshedpur. After completing his education at Bhalubasa Harijan High School in Jamshedpur, he graduated with a science degree.

The leader began his political career during his student days and played a significant role in the Jayaprakash Narayan-led political movement between 1976-77. He faced imprisonment during the emergency period and became a member of the Janata Party in 1977.

