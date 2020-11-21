The Department of Public Enterprises has withheld Dearness Allowance till June 30, 2021, in addition to executives and unorganized supervisors raising salaries under certain pay scales of Central Public Sector Enterprises.

DPE, in a statement, said, “Dearness allowance installment for employees raising salary under CPSE’s 2017, 2007, 1997, 1992 and 1987 IDA pay revision guidelines in view of crisis arising out of Kovid-19 epidemic Will not be paid. Its payment is due from October 1, 2020.

The department said that along with this, additional installment of outstanding DA from January 1, 2021 and April 1, 2021 will also not be paid. The DPE circular states that the DA payment will continue at the current rate (effective July 1, 2020).

DPE said, “The government will decide when the future installment of DA will be paid from July 1.” With effect from October 1, 2020, January 1, 2021 and April 1, 2021, the DA rate will be restored later.

DPE has clarified that no ‘dues’ will be paid for the period from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The DA rate of CPSE employees with Central Dearness Allowance (CDA) pay scale has already been stopped.