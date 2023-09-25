Government of Odisha has spent Rs. 40cr on helicopter trips in 3 years

Bhubaneswar: In the Odisha Assembly on Monday, CM Naveen Patnaik clarified on the chopper expenditure in the state this year.

CM Naveen Patnaik said, “In the last three and half years we have spent about Rupees 40 crores on chopper.

It is further worth mentioning that, “on an average rupees 1 to 1.5 crore is spent on chopper every month.”

He further added that, “In the past six months when chopper was used intensively to reach out to the people, the average expenditure was the same around Rupees 1 to 1.5 crore per month.”

“It’s completely false and misleading to say that excess expenditure has been made,” the Chief Minister added in the Odisha Assembly today.

“This mammoth exercise was carried out in more than 190 locations over a period of six months. Every day three to five venues were covered and in the process 57442 petitions were collected from the people, and as on date 43536 petitions have been resolved or disposed off, the CM further added.

“The entire exercise is transparent and technology driven. All the petitions and the action taken reports and the stage of disposal are available in the Janasunani portal,” further explained the CM.

“CM Grievance Cell is always handled by CMO and Ministers are not required to attend the same in Bhubaneswar. Once petitions are received, they are sent to concerned departments. Where is the issue of ministers versus officers in this?” the CM further questioned.