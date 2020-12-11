Government Jobs In This Legislative Assembly For 12th Pass To Degree Holders; Apply Immediately

Government Jobs In This Legislative Assembly For 12th Pass To Degree Holders; Apply Immediately

There are many posts in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Notifications have been issued for many posts including stenographer, review officer, editor.

The application process for these posts has started from December 8. Interested candidates can apply online.

Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualifications, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are given below and you can click the links to get more details about the recruitment drive.

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of application: December 8, 2020

Last date for submission of application: 7 January 2021

Last date for submission of application fee: 7 January 2021

Details of posts:

Editor: 1 post

Stenographer: 4 posts

Review Officer: 13 posts

Assistant Private Secretary: 2 posts

Assistant Review Officer: 53 posts

Administrator: 1 post

Research and Reference Assistant: 1 post.

Informer: 1 post

Security Assistant: 11 posts

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidates up to 21 years and maximum age up to 40 years has been determined separately as provided.

Educational Qualification: The minimum educational qualification for candidates is 12th pass from a recognized board. This is determined differently according to the presentation. For full information related to the download of the following notifications and read them.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply online through this website www.uplegisassembly.gov.in. After the application is complete, take a printout of it and keep it safe for the upcoming selection process.

Selection Process: The candidates for this job will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test.

Click here for notification link.

Click here for official website.

Click here to apply online.