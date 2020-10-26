Government jobs for more than 10,000 posts; Apply immediately, just one day left

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has sought applications for recruitment to several posts. Let us tell you that these recruitments are being made to fill the vacant posts of jail wardens, firemen and constables.

Candidates, who want to get jobs in these posts, should apply soon as just one day left for the application.

You can get complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. below.

Post Details:

Total Posts: 10906

Post Name: Total Post Number

Constable GD-II (Armed Forces): 3784 Posts

Constable GD-II (Special Forces): 6545 Posts

Jail Warden GD-II: 119 Posts

Fireman: 458 Posts

Age Limit: Minimum age of candidates has been fixed from 18 years to maximum 24 years. For detailed information related to this, click on the link and read the notification.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed 10th class from any recognized institute / board.

Important dates

Starting date for online application: September 26, 2020.

Last date for online application: October 26, 2020

Exam Date: December 13, 2020

How to apply:

The application mode is online. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the official notification and then follow the on-screen instructions. Pay the registration fee online to complete the recruitment process.

Application Fee: All the class candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 150.

Selection Process: Selection of the candidates will be on the basis of written examination and interview.

Click here for the official website.

Click here for official notification.

Click here on the direct link to apply online for TNUSRB Recruitment 2020.