Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a release for the recruitment of many vacant posts. Under which the posts of Officer Grade-A (Assistant Manager) are to be filled. If you are willing to get this job, then they complete the application process without losing time.

Let us know that the last date of application for these posts has been extended, after which now the candidates can apply till October 31, 2020. Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being bellow.

Post Details:

Name of the post: Officer Grade-A (Assistant Manager)

Number of posts: Total 147 Posts

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application form: October 31, 2020

Age Range:

The maximum age of the candidates to apply for these posts has been fixed at 30 years.

Educational Qualifications:

The minimum educational qualification for applying to these posts has been determined to be a bachelor’s degree. Apart from this, the posts have been determined differently. For which candidates see the notification given further.

How to apply:

Candidates must see the further notification before completing the application process. After that go to the official website www.sebi.gov.in and complete the registration process by October 31, 2020 as per the guidelines given in the notification. In case of any mistake, the application form will not be accepted.

Application fee:

For general and OBC candidates: Rs 1000

For SC and ST candidates: Rs 100

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview to get a job in these positions.

Click here to read the official notification.

Click here to apply online. (Apply Online)

Click here to go to the official website.