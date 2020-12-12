The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) is going to recruit 350 posts of Assistant Lineman. Youth who have 10th pass with ITI in electrician or wireman trade can apply online for this post on the official website of PSTCL.

Online forms are available on PSTCL’s website www.pstcl.org/recruitindex.aspx. The detail can be seen by downloading it from the link given on the website. The last date of application for these posts is December 31.

A PSTCL spokesperson said that for the recruitment of Assistant Lineman in Punjab, youth must have 10th pass. Apart from this, the candidate should have ITI certificate in electrician or wireman trade from a recognized institute.

The age of the candidates will be calculated from 1 January 2020. The minimum age limit for these posts is 18 years and the maximum is 37 years.

No examination will be conducted for the recruitment of Punjab Assistant Lineman. Apart from this, there will also be no interviews.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit and the merit will be made on the basis of marks obtained in ITI. Online registration will be mandatory before applying to these posts.