The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) is going to recruit in many positions. These recruitments are being done on the posts of Apprentice.

Candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply online before November 15, 2020. Before registering, the candidates must read the official website or the notification given bellow.

Post Details:

Name of the post: Apprentice

Number of posts: 480 Posts

Important Dates:

Online application submission date: October 16, 2020

Last date for submission of online application: November 15, 2020

Age Limit: The minimum age of candidates is 18 years and maximum age is 24 years.

Educational Qualification: To apply for these posts, the educational qualification of the candidates is required to be 10th and 12th pass. It is mandatory to pass ITI in the relevant trade. For further information, see the further notification.

How to apply: Interested candidates go to the official website www.nclcil.in. Download the given notification and apply as per the given guidelines. Know that in case of any error, the application will not be valid.

Application fee: Candidates will not have to pay any kind of application fee.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in 10th and 12th.

Job Location: Madhya Pradesh.

Click here for job related information.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to apply.