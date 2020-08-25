Government can make a big announcement for those getting salary of up to 30 thousand rupees, you will get many benefits

Government can make a big announcement for those getting salary of up to 30 thousand rupees, you will get many benefits

The Government of India is preparing to make big announcements for the people. According to information received from sources to CNBC Awaaz, people covered under Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be able to benefit even if the salary is more than 21,000 rupees.

In order to provide maximum relief during the corona crisis, the ESIC is preparing to change the rules. Under this, the rules of medical and financial aid will be changed. According to the proposal made for this, facilities will be available even if there is more than 21,000 salary. Sources said that salary up to Rs 30,000 will also benefit ESIC.

Preparation of rules started – Ministry of Labour is preparing to change the rules. More salaries will have the option to remain attached to the scheme. On getting unemployed, financial assistance will be according to the fixed limit. The proposal will be sent to the ESIC Board soon.

Several major steps taken recently for salaries of up to Rs 21 thousand – 15 days after Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar applied for unemployment benefit claim under Atal Insured Person Welfare Scheme of ESIC last week. The Board of Directors of ESIC has doubled the payment under unemployment benefit from 24 March to 31 December this year, providing relief to those who lost employment in the wake of Coronavirus epidemic.

Now fifty percent of the average salary of three months will be given under the scheme.

Now a claim for benefits can be filed after 30 days of going to employment. Earlier it was possible to do it after 90 days. Now employees can claim on their own, whereas earlier they had to apply through the employer. Gangwar is also the chairman of the ESIC Board.

He appealed to the people coming under the purview of the scheme to take advantage of it. About 40 lakh industrial workers are expected to benefit from this decision taken in the meeting of ESIC Board on Thursday. The ESIC Board has approved increasing the payment under unemployment benefit under the Atal Insured Person Welfare Scheme and relaxed the eligibility criteria.