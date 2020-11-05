ambulance driver dead
Government Ambulance Driver Dies In Accident In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Pallahara: Driver of a government ambulance has died in an accident at Pallahara area in Angul district of Odisha. 

According to reports the driver belonging to the Janani Express service died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a stationary truck.

The ambulance driver was on his way to  pick up a patient from Telkoi in Keonjhar district. 

Onlookers alerted the police. They reached the spot. The identity of the driver is yet to be confirmed.

The body has been seized and sent for postmortem. An investigation has been launched in this regard.

