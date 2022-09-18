Group clash in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, 5 turn critical out of 10 injured persons

Bhadrak: As many as five persons sustained critical injury out of a total of ten persons who got injured due to a group clash in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Ramapalli village under Chandbali Police limits of the district.

As per reports, a group clash erupted between two groups in the village on Saturday night in which at least 10 persons sustained injury. However, five of them became critical and hence were admitted to Bhadrak hospital.

Reportedly, the fight has taken place over construction of a road. Yesterday night people of the two groups got themselves engaged in physical fight using sticks, crowbar, bamboos etc. As a result, some people sustained head injury while some other have fractured their hands in the fight.

Following the incident, the injured persons were rushed to the Chandbali hospital. However, the critically injured persons were then shifted to the Bhadrak district Head quarter hospital.

After getting information Chandbali Police reached the spot and pacified the people involved in the fight.