Gouri Mishra murder case: Two more accused arrested

Rayagada: Gunupur Police of Odisha’s Rayagada district today arrested two more persons for their involvement in the Gouri Mishra murder case which took place on May 13, 2023.

With the arrest of the two persons, the number of arrestees in the murder case rose to nine. Police on Saturday had arrested seven persons namely Regicheti Krishna, Akula Govinda, Daseri Venkat Rao, and Akash Kumar Badapu were arrested on charges of hiring a contract killer to murder Gouri Mishra.

According to police, Gouri had a land dispute with Regicheti Krishna. To eliminate him, Regicheti hatched a conspiracy with the help of others and hired contract killer Raja alias V. Rajesh of Gunupur Town. The deal was finalized at Rs 30 lakh and Raja was given Rs 1,90,000.

After killing Gouri, when Raja asked for the rest of the money, Regicheti hatched another plan along with Akula Govinda, Binod Bauri, Chanti alias Kattapali Arun Kumar and Muna Pidika to eliminate him.

As per the plan, they asked Raja to go to Vishakhapatnam to receive the money. They too reached Vishakhapatnam in a car on June 19 and took Raja to a hill near Ganding Gunding and killed him after strangulating him there.

In course of investigation, police recovers bodies of Raja from the hill and Gouri Mishra from the Bansadhara bridge and arrested the accused persons.

Furthe investigation is underway.