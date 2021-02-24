Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi n connection with case filed by Crime Branch.

The bail has been granted upon the furnishing of a bail bond of Rs 24 lakh cash security and Rs 5 lakh each with two sureties.

On December 3, Odisha Crime Branch arrested Pradeep Panigrahi for allegedly collecting money by promising jobs in Tata Motors.

He was arrested under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 469, 471, 120-B of the IPC and Section 66C/66D of IT Act.