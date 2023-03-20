Gopal Das was mentally unstable, says Min in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Gopal Das, the main accused in the murder of Minister Naba Das, was suffering from mental illness said Home Minister in the Odisha Assembly on Monday.

Further the Minister added that, Gopal Das was also being treated for bipolar disorder, first for 60 days and then for 119 days. Home Minister Tusarkanti Behera said this in reply to a question asked in the Assembly related to mental illness of Gopal Das.

Gopal was on leave for 60 days from February 3, 2014 to April 3, 2014. He submitted the papers stating his mental illness and seeking treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Based on the medical papers and fitness certificate submitted by him, his EL was regularized and he was allowed to join work.

Later, Gopal went on CL for 8 days from 20th February 2015. But after 119 days without joining the work on the appointed day, he joined on June 28, 2015. It was also during this time that he submitted the papers stating his mental illness and seeking treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The Home Minister said in the Assembly that he was on leave twice and provided the medical papers along with the fitness certificate.