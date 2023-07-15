Goods train wagons get detached from Engine in Bhubaneswar; Services Disrupted

The wagons of a goods train got detached from its engine at Vani Vihar Railway Station of Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar: The wagons of a goods train got detached from its engine at Vani Vihar Railway Station of Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Following the incident, the engine reached the Mancheswar Railway Station while wagons were left at Vani Vihar Station.

The aftermath of the incidents has left several trains stranded in various locations. Trains to Visakhapatnam, Anugul Express, Nayagarh, Talcher, and Puri have been halted, leaving commuters stranded and frustrated.

On being informed, Railway authorities reached the spot and are investigating the incident.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

It is pertinent to note here that, on Friday, the engine of a passenger train traveling from Kharagpur to Bhadrak caught fire in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident occurred at the Balasore-Laxmannath Road station, catching the attention of the passengers on board.

