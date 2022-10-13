Goods train derails in Odisha’s Sambalpur, 3 trains route changed

Sambalpur: A goods train derailed near Sarla under East Coast Railway Division late Wednesday night in Sambalpur district of Odisha. According to reports, a cement-laden goods train derailed around 12:00 PM yesterday due to some unknown reason. Following the derailment, the Railway staff immediately reached the spot and started working on the repair.

After the derailment of the goods train, the movement of trains on the route was disrupted. East Coast Railway has changed the route for a total of three trains due to the derailment.

Though the track was repaired, the Jharsuguda-Sambalpur passenger and Rourkela-Bhubaneswar trains that were due in the morning, has been canceled and the route of 3 trains has also been changed.

These trains are Rourkela-Gunpur Express, Gunpur-Rourkela, Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special Train and Puri-Indore Express. These trains have been diverted from Jharsuguda directly to Talcher line via Sambalpur main station, Sambalpur Railway Department informed.