Goods Train Derails Again Near Keonjhar Railway Station In Odisha

Keonjhar: At least six wagons of a goods train derailed near Kendujhargarh railway station on Saturday.

Reports said, the iron-laden goods train was enroute to Paradip port from Jurudi area. The mishap took place when the train was entering the Kendujhargarh railway station.

Senior officials of the Indian Railways reached the spot and started a probe into the incident.

There are no reports of casualties in the mishap.

Earlier, on January 28, another goods train had also derailed near Kendujhargarh station when it was on it’s way to Paradip port from Jurudi.