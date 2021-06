Bhubaneswar: A PCR van had a close shave after an enraged truck rammed the police van from behind at the Rasulgarh overbridge in the Odisha capital.

Sources said, the goods-laden truck which was crossing at the Rasulgarh overbridge was stopped by a police patrolling team for verification.

However, the truck driver tried to run over the PCR van. The rear part of the PCR van got damaged in the incident.

Later, the truck was detained by the police.