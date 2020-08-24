The SBI (State Bank of India) has started a special facility. Due to this, customers will no longer have to go to the ATM to withdraw cash. Rather, the machine itself will come to your home, that too with just one WhatsApp or a phone call. In fact, SBI has decided to take its mobile ATM from door to door under the ‘ATM at your door’ service. Recently, the bank has started this service in Lucknow. Customer of any bank can avail SBI Mobile ATM facility.

Ajay Kumar Khanna, Chief General Manager, SBI Lucknow Circle, from his Twitter handle recently informed that ‘On your demand, ATM at your door’ service has been started for the people of Lucknow on the occasion of Independence Day. Customers can demand this service through a call or WhatsApp to the bank and SBI will provide them a mobile ATM at their doorstep. On successful SBI’s doorstep mobile ATM service in Lucknow, it will be expanded to other cities as well. For this service, the customer has to WhatsApp his name, address and mobile number on 7052911911 or 7760529264.

This rebate given to savings account holders

In this era of Corona epidemic, where people are advised to stay at home more and more, SBI’s doorstep mobile ATM service is very beneficial especially for the elderly. Recently, SBI has announced a waiver of charge for savings account holders not maintaining minimum balance in the account. Also announced not to charge for SMS alerts. This decision of the bank will provide relief to more than 44 crore savings account holders.