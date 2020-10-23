Good News! You Can Give Address Of Rental House On Aadhaar Card, This Is An Easy Way To Change It

People living in rental houses in other cities can give their rented house address on their Aadhaar card. This will make many things easier. Unique Identification Authority of India (UDAI) has introduced a new process to update addresses for tenants. Through this, you will be able to change your address in Aadhaar using the Rent Agreement. Provided that your name on this rent agreement is like the name written on the Aadhaar card.

This is complete processing online

First scan the rent agreement, then make a PDF of it

Now go to the official site of UIDAI https://uidai.gov.in/

Click on the address update request (online) seen on the homepage here.

Click on the update address in the E window and enter the Aadhaar card number and login.

After this you will receive OTP on mobile. Enter the OTP and go to the portal

This is offline full process

Take the Aadhaar updation or correction form from the Aadhaar Center. In this, fill all the necessary details and give it to the concerned person at the center and mention the address update on the form. Also, photocopy of Aadhaar card along with photocopy of PAN card, rental deed, voter card or passport will have to be given. Apart from Aadhaar center, you can provide name, address, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, photo and biometric details (fingerprint and eye pupil Image of). To update the details, you have to pay a fee of Rs 50.

Documents required for name and address (must be one)

Passport

Bank statement / passbook

Post Office Account Statement / Passbook

Ration card

Voter id

Driving license

Government Photo Identity Card / Service Photo Identity Card issued by PSU

Electricity bill (not more than 3 months old)

Water bill (not older than 3 months)

Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)

Property Tax Receipt (not more than 1 year)

Credit card statement (not older than 3 months)

Insurance policy

Letter signed with photo from bank on letterhead

Photo signed letter issued by a company registered on letterhead

Photo issued by a recognized educational institution on letterhead or a photo identity card issued by a recognized educational institution

NREGS Job Card

Arms license

Pensioner card

Freedom fighter card

Kisan Passbook

CGHS / ECHS Card

Photo of address issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for nomination or update

Address certificate issued by the Gram Panchayat Chief or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on the UIDAI standard certificate format for nomination / update

Income tax assessment order

Vehicle registration certificate

Registered Sale / Lease / Rental Agreement

Address card issued by Postal Department Caste and domicile certificate with photo issued by the state government Disability ID Card / Disabled Medical Certificate issued by the respective State / UT Governments / Administrations Gas connection bill (not more than 3 months old) Spouse’s Passport Parent’s Passport (in case of Minor)

Allotment letter of housing issued by Central / State Government. (Not more than 3 years)

Marriage certificate, issued by the government, containing the address

Bhamashah Card / Jan-Aadhaar Card issued by the Government of Rajasthan

Certificate from Superintendent / Warden / Matron / Heads of recognized shelter homes or orphanages on the UIDAI standard certificate format for enrollment / update.

Photo of address issued by Municipal Councilor on UIDAI standard certificate format for nomination / update.

Identity card issued by recognized educational institutions.

Picture sslc book

School id

School Leaving Certificate (SLC) / School Transfer Certificate (TC), which contains name and address.

Citation of school records with name, address and photograph issued by school heads.

Identification card with name, address and photo issued by a recognized educational institution signed by the head of the institute on the UIDAI standard certificate format for enrollment, update / update

Certificate of identity containing name, DOB and photo issued by Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for nomination / update.

(With inputs from livehindustan.com)