Good News! You Can Give Address Of Rental House On Aadhaar Card, This Is An Easy Way To Change It
People living in rental houses in other cities can give their rented house address on their Aadhaar card. This will make many things easier. Unique Identification Authority of India (UDAI) has introduced a new process to update addresses for tenants. Through this, you will be able to change your address in Aadhaar using the Rent Agreement. Provided that your name on this rent agreement is like the name written on the Aadhaar card.
This is complete processing online
- First scan the rent agreement, then make a PDF of it
- Now go to the official site of UIDAI https://uidai.gov.in/
- Click on the address update request (online) seen on the homepage here.
- Click on the update address in the E window and enter the Aadhaar card number and login.
- After this you will receive OTP on mobile. Enter the OTP and go to the portal
- This is offline full process
- Take the Aadhaar updation or correction form from the Aadhaar Center. In this, fill all the necessary details and give it to the concerned person at the center and mention the address update on the form. Also, photocopy of Aadhaar card along with photocopy of PAN card, rental deed, voter card or passport will have to be given. Apart from Aadhaar center, you can provide name, address, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, photo and biometric details (fingerprint and eye pupil Image of). To update the details, you have to pay a fee of Rs 50.
Documents required for name and address (must be one)
- Passport
- Bank statement / passbook
- Post Office Account Statement / Passbook
- Ration card
- Voter id
- Driving license
- Government Photo Identity Card / Service Photo Identity Card issued by PSU
- Electricity bill (not more than 3 months old)
- Water bill (not older than 3 months)
- Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)
- Property Tax Receipt (not more than 1 year)
- Credit card statement (not older than 3 months)
- Insurance policy
- Letter signed with photo from bank on letterhead
- Photo signed letter issued by a company registered on letterhead
- Photo issued by a recognized educational institution on letterhead or a photo identity card issued by a recognized educational institution
- NREGS Job Card
- Arms license
- Pensioner card
- Freedom fighter card
- Kisan Passbook
- CGHS / ECHS Card
- Photo of address issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for nomination or update
- Address certificate issued by the Gram Panchayat Chief or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on the UIDAI standard certificate format for nomination / update
- Income tax assessment order
- Vehicle registration certificate
- Registered Sale / Lease / Rental Agreement
- Address card issued by Postal Department Caste and domicile certificate with photo issued by the state government Disability ID Card / Disabled Medical Certificate issued by the respective State / UT Governments / Administrations Gas connection bill (not more than 3 months old) Spouse’s Passport Parent’s Passport (in case of Minor)
- Allotment letter of housing issued by Central / State Government. (Not more than 3 years)
- Marriage certificate, issued by the government, containing the address
- Bhamashah Card / Jan-Aadhaar Card issued by the Government of Rajasthan
- Certificate from Superintendent / Warden / Matron / Heads of recognized shelter homes or orphanages on the UIDAI standard certificate format for enrollment / update.
- Photo of address issued by Municipal Councilor on UIDAI standard certificate format for nomination / update.
- Identity card issued by recognized educational institutions.
- Picture sslc book
- School id
- School Leaving Certificate (SLC) / School Transfer Certificate (TC), which contains name and address.
- Citation of school records with name, address and photograph issued by school heads.
- Identification card with name, address and photo issued by a recognized educational institution signed by the head of the institute on the UIDAI standard certificate format for enrollment, update / update
- Certificate of identity containing name, DOB and photo issued by Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for nomination / update.
