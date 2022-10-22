Good news! Now you can apply for High-Security Registration Plate at Mo Seva Kendra in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a great relief for the people of Odisha, they can apply for the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) at the ‘Mo Seva Kendras’ across the State. This was informed by the Electronics & Information Technology (E&IT) Department of the government of Odisha today.

The E&IT Department on its Twitter handle informed that now you can apply for the High-Security Registration Plate at your nearest Mo Seva Kendra easily.

According to the E&IT Department, the State government has taken this decision to ensure the provision of this service by prioritizing the convenience of the people on the basis of the 5Ts of the government.



It is to be noted here that the online booking services for the HSRP started on the official website of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from June 1. September 30 was the deadline to apply for the HSRP. However, the State government extended the deadline by one month. i.e till October 31, 2022.