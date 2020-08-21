Good News! Govt will help you if your salary is less than 21 thousand; Know details

The central government on Thursday relaxed the rules to give benefits to 41 lakh industrial workers through ESIC scheme. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, this relaxation will be applicable from March 24 to December 31, 2020 for job seekers. The proposal was approved by the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Board, headed by Union Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar.

ESIC has calculated that it will provide relief to about 41 lakh beneficiaries between March and December. ESIC is a social security institution under the Ministry of Labour.

Amarjit Kaur of the ESIC Board said after this approval that under this, eligible workers covered under ESIC will get 50% of their salary in cash benefit (ESIC Scheme). He said that this decision has been approved and a segment of workers will be benefited from it. However, he also said that if there was some more relief in the criterion, it would have directly benefited about 75 lakh workers.

What is ESIC Scheme?

Industrial workers who receive a salary of Rs 21,000 or less per month are covered under the ESIC scheme. Every month a part of his salary is deducted, which is deposited as medical benefit of ESIC. Every month 0.75 percent from the salary of the workers and 3.25 percent per month from the employer is deposited in the ESIC kitty.

Workers will be able to claim themselves:

According to the board’s decision, now there will be no need to make the workers’ claim to the employer. According to the agenda of the meeting, the claim can be submitted directly to the branch office of ESIC and the claim will be verified through the employer only at the branch office level. After this, the claim amount will be sent directly to the workers’ account.

Claim can be done within 30 days of leaving the job:

This amount can be claimed from 30 days after the date of leaving the job. Earlier this obligation was for 90 days. The 12 digit Aadhaar number of workers will be used for identification of claims. This will be done under the ‘Atal Insured Persons Welfare Scheme’. The scheme was launched by the central government in 2018, in which 25 percent unemployment benefit was proposed. However, it had some technical flaws during that time. However, no formal statement is yet to come from the Ministry of Labour.