Good news for tourists! Boat services begin at Bhitarkanika’s Dangamal entrance in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In a first, the boat services have been arranged at Bhitarkanika’s Dangmal entrance in Kendrapara of Odisha. As a result the tourists no longer will be deprived from witnessing the heavenly and natural beauty of the national park.

Earlier, the boat services were only available in the Jaynagar, Gupti and Khola entrances whereas tourists had to walk around Dangmal and cover the area.

However, the state government and forest department joined hands and set up five silent boats in Dangmal. Adding to this, four new boats have also been set up at Gupti.

The forest department expects that this step of new boat services will attract more tourists as earlier they had to cover many of areas by walking around.

Reportedly, the boat service will charge Rs 2800 per hour. It is being said that one litre of fuel will cover 13.3 kilometres. The tourists also have the option to book the boats cover the areas of Bhitarkanika.

The tourists can view the wildlife, including deer and crocodiles, by travelling on the boat.

Recently the national park has reopened on August 5 after a gap of three months. The visitors will be allowed to enter the national park during day time. No one is allowed to stay during the night hours.