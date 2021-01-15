Job seekers have a piece of good news to get a job as the Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited, has issued a notification to fill up several vacant posts.

According to the notification, the interested students can take part in the HCSL Recruitment 2021 process which is underway (began since January 12) for the posts under Workmen category such as Junior Technical Assistant, Storekeeper, Operator, and Welder Cum Fitter at Kolkata. They can apply online mode on or before February 2, 2021.

Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 1 Post

Junior Technical Assistant (Electrical): 1 Post

Operator (Plasma Plate Cutting Machine): 1 post

Operator (Press): 1 post

Operator (Pipe Bending): 1 post

Operator (Crane): 1 post

Operator (Plate Preservation): 1 post

Storekeeper: 1 post

Welder Cum Fitter [Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric)]: 1 post

Welder Cum Fitter (Fitter): 1 post

Age Limit: The candidates who want to apply for any of the above posts should not be more than 35 years of age.

Selection Process: The candidates who apply for the jobs will be selected in two phases: Phase-1) consisting of an Objective Type Online Test and Phase-2) consisting of Descriptive / Practical Test.

Application Fee: The applicants will have to make a payment of Rs 200 as application fees.

Click here for the notification.

Click here to apply online.