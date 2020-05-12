New Delhi: In what could be considered as a good news for the Central government employees, the Union government is not planning to impose pay cuts amid lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The Union Finance Ministry in a Twitter posted informed about the development on Monday.

“There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees. The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever,” said the Finance Ministry.

The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever.

It is worthwhile to mention here that, the Union government in its bid to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, had earlier frozen Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) of central government pensioners.