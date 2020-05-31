Good news for candidates: NTA extends last date of submitting forms for various exams

Good news for candidates: NTA extends last date of submitting forms for various exams

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) further extended the deadline for submission of applications for various examinations on Sunday due to COVID-19 epidemic and extension of lockdown in containment zones.

As per a notification issued by the NTA, last date to apply for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) admission test 2020 for Ph.D and OPENMAT (MBA), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020, has been further extended till June 15, 2020.

Students can also apply for the UGC-National Eligibility Test June 2020 and Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 till June 15, 2020, the National Testing Agency said.

Candidates can submit their online application forms till 5 pm and the exam fee till 11:50 pm on June 15.

It is worthwhile to mention here that this is the fourth time that the NTA has extended the deadline for submission of application forms.

Initially, the NTA on March 30 extended the last date to submit the application forms to April 30. Later, the agency decided to re-push the deadline to May 15 and then to May 31 due to extension of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown by the Union government.