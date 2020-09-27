Now driving a vehicle, you will not need to keep documents like driving license, registration certificate (RC), insurance, pollution certificate. The Union Road Transport Ministry has issued a notification in this regard by creating an act which will come into effect from October 1.

The central government has said that vehicle documents including driving license and e-challan will be maintained from October 1 through the information technology portal.

The ministry has asked state transport departments and traffic police not to ask the driver for documents. In its place a software is being developed through which the traffic policeman or divisional transport officer will have to put the number of the train in his machine and check all the documents on his own.

According to an official of the Ministry of Road Transport, a new software is being prepared for this. This software will be linked to the transport software by the due date. By inserting the registration number of the vehicle in it, all the papers of that vehicle will be able to be checked.

What will the drivers do?

According to the Act, if a policeman does not have a test device, then he will be able to download the software on the smartphone and check the paper of the vehicle. It will be the responsibility of the investigation to conduct the investigation itself. The owner will not be questioned for not keeping the car documents.

If the vehicle is challaned and the vehicle owner does not pay the challan, then the transportation tax will have to be paid.

In the event of non-payment of tax, the vehicle owners will neither be able to sell the vehicle nor renew their driving license.

As of now, there is no work related to the transport office without submitting the invoice. This causes external vehicles trouble.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways made various amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989. Through these amendments, the maintenance of e-challan and documents of vehicles is being implemented through the portal.

This change has been made for better implementation and monitoring of automotive regulations. The use of IT services and electronic monitoring will help in better enforcement of traffic regulations in the country. Also, harassment of drivers will also be reduced.