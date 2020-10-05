Good news for 65 lakh pensioners of the country! Their basic pension amount may increase soon

This is a good news for 65 lakh pensioners of the country. Soon their basic pension amount may increase. The government can take a decision in this regard. If all goes well, the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) ​​can make arrangements with this. In fact, the BJP has sent a proposal to this effect to the Ministry of Labour. In this, there has been a demand to increase the monthly pension amount and other benefits to employees of more than 65 lakh pensioners under the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS).

According to the EPS-95 National Conflict Committee (NAC), there has been a long-standing demand for pensioners to take basic pension of Rs 7,500 monthly along with dearness allowance (DA), free health services to the pensioner’s spouse. Commander Ashok Raut (retired), chairman of EPS 95 NAC, says that even after working for 30 years and contributing to the pension fund, the employees are getting only Rs 2,500 as monthly pension.

Let us tell you that EPS-95 is the name of Employee Pension Scheme of a type of Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPS). 12% of the basic salary (basic and dearness allowance) of employees covered by EPS 95 is deposited in Provident Fund. On the other hand, the company also takes 12 percent contribution from the employer and deposits 8.33 percent in EPS. Mathura MP Hema Malini has recently written a letter to Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar urging him to address the demand of elderly pensioners.

Attempt pension scheme started for employees here

Prayas Pension Scheme for employees working in the private sector was launched by Regional Commissioner Upendra Pratap Singh and Member of Backward Classes Commission Kaushalendra Singh Patel at Regional Provident Fund Office on Wednesday. In this scheme, whichever employee retires on any day, his pension will be ready from the same day and the pension amount will come into his account on one of the month. This system is considered to be a big change for employees as it usually takes months for a government or private employee to get a systematic pension after retiring. The paperwork goes on for a long time and after the complicated exercise, the pension order is formed. But now this will not happen. Now the employee will get the benefit immediately. Under this, arrangements were made to send the amount on October 1 to the employees who retired on September 30.

Teachers will demonstrate on the demand for old pension in Uttarakhand

The Scheduled Castes and Tribes Teachers Association will demonstrate across the state on October 3 on the demand for old pension. The decision was taken unanimously at the association’s online meeting. Regarding the demand, the executive of each district will send memorandum to the President, Prime Minister, Governor and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand through DM or SDM. Jitendra Singh Butoia, the provincial general secretary of the association, said that on the one hand the government gives life-long pension to the people’s representative made for one day. But the government is violating the principle of social justice by not giving pension to the workers working for regular years.

There are so many government schemes on pension

Regarding the pension scheme, the CO said in Jamtara that only those who fall in the BPL category will get the benefit of pension. These include Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Widow Pension, State Widow Pension including Disabled Pension, Chief Minister Old Age Pension and Swami Vivekananda Swavalamban Pension Scheme. The target of Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension is 710.

In this, 560 beneficiaries are getting pension. The Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension has a target of 72, with 70 beneficiaries receiving pension. 10 applications are submitted in the Zonal Office. The target of Indira Gandhi National Disabled Pension is 21, in which 17 beneficiaries are getting pension and four posts are vacant. The target is 308 in the State Widow Pension Scheme in which 305 beneficiaries are getting pension, Mukhyamantri Vriddhi Pension Yojana has a target of 174 in which 155 beneficiaries are getting pension, Swami Vivekananda Swavalamban Yojana 211 is getting pension in all.

There are a total of 175 vacancies for Mihijam, including all pension schemes, of which 66 applications are submitted to the Zonal Office since before.

