The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has started the WhatsApp helpline service for quick resolution of the complaints of its shareholders. The Labour Ministry said in a statement that the facility is among other forums for resolution of grievances of EPFO. These forums include EPFIGMS portal (EPFO’s online complaint resolution portal), CPGRAMS, social media platform (Facebook and Twitter) and 24-hour call center.

The ministry said in a statement, EPFO ​​has launched a WhatsApp-based helpline-cum-grievance redressal system to make the lives of its members more accessible. The move, taken under a series of uninterrupted initiatives, aims to ensure seamless and uninterrupted services delivery to stakeholders during the Covid-19 epidemic.

Through this initiative, PF shareholders can interact directly with the regional offices of EPFO ​​at the individual level. Now WhatsApp helpline services have been started in all 138 regional offices of EPFO. Any related party where they have PF account can register any type of complaint related to the services related to EPFO, through WhatsApp message on the helpline number of the concerned Regional Office. WhatsApp helpline number of all the regional offices is available on the official website of EPFO.

WhatsApp helpline numbers of regional offices will be found on the official website of EPFO.

(With inputs from livehindustan.com)