Good News! Discount Is Also Available On LPG Cylinders Without Subsidy, This Is The Way

The government gives you subsidy on LPG cylinder (LPG). This subsidy comes in your bank account when you book LPG gas and pay it. But if you have a Non Subsidized LPG, then you do not get any subsidy from the government. Let us tell you that the government gives subsidy on 12 LPG cylinders in a year. This subsidy amount varies every month. After this, if you take the cylinder, then you have to buy it at the market price.

Get discount on LPG without subsidy

We are going to tell you that you can get discounts on cylinders even without subsidies. Even if the government does not give you subsidy, but oil companies like Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum offer discounts on online payments to such customers. This discount is made by the government to promote the digital payment payment campaign. Oil companies offer these discounts to customers in ways like cashback, instant discount, coupon.

What to do for discount

Whenever you book an LPG cylinder, never pay for it in cash. Most people get discharged by paying in cash only to the hawker who came to deliver the cylinder after booking it, but in such a situation they are left behind by getting the discount. In such a situation, never pay through cash. Always pay in digital way only then you will get the discount.

This is how you make digital payments

After the gas booking, when it comes to the payment, then pay through digital platforms like Paytm, PhonePe, UPI, BHIM, Google Pay, Mobikwik. Oil companies give you a discount on doing this. Customers also get good cashback when booking and paying LPG for the first time. Apart from this, you can also take advantage of this discount through online debit card, credit card, internet banking, mobile banking.

Let us tell you that the prices of LPG cylinders have been revised since November 1 from the booking rules. Except the month of June, July, there has been no change in the prices of LPG in September and October and the applicable prices have not been changed since November 1.

(Source: zeenews.india.com)